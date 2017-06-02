Photo by Mathieu Fortin

It’s been almost four years since TNGHT, the trap duo comprised of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice, decided to go on hiatus. In the interim, Mohawke has led a prolific career, highlighted by two LPs and a bunch of high-profile collaborations. Lunice, on the other hand, has settled back into his hometown of Montreal and kept things very low-key.

The producer born Lunice Fermin Pierre II wasn’t just kicking it with friends and playing video games all this time, however. According to a press release, he’s also been putting the finishing touches on a new album called CCCLX (360), which is due to arrive sometime this fall. Sessions officially wrapped up just yesterday, and today, he’s offering up the first preview in “Mazerati”. The single grinds in much the same way a lot of TNGHT’s work did — patiently yet hard, and in menacing fashion.

Hear it down below.

Lunice’s last track came with “Look Like” in January 2016.