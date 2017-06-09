Menu
Lykke Li, Miike Snow, Peter Bjorn and John supergroup LIV share “Heaven” — listen

The first single of 2017 from the Swedish pop supergroup

Photo by Boe Marion

LIV is the Swedish pop supergroup formed by Lykke Li alongside Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg of Miike Snow and Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John. The group landed with “Wings of Love” back in October, and followed that single up with “Dream Awake” in November. They’ve been silent ever since, leaving interested fans with nothing to hear during all of 2017 so far. Finally, the band has returned with another new track, “Heaven”.

The song is a cool embrace of strumming guitars, shimmering synths, and echoing vocals. I know it’s hell/ I know it’s helpless,” goes the chorus. “But it feels like heaven is waiting for us/ I know it’s hard/ To feel so heartless/ But I know that heaven is waiting for us.” Taken a listen via the karaoke-style lyric video below.

