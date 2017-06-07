Photo by Eric Tra

Although she’s been busy curating this year’s impressive Meltdown Festival, Sri Lankan musician M.I.A. has also given her fans a couple of songs to chew on. In February, she offered up “P.O.W.A.”; now, she’s unveiled another track called “GOALS”.

“DEDICATED TO MY HARDCORE FANS THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNFALTERING DEDICATION AND SUPPORT,” she wrote of the song, which is lined with stuttering, bullet-like percussion, “YOU HAVE GIVEN ME A SLIVER OF HOPE IN HUMANITY. STAY STRONG.” Known for her political outspokenness, M.I.A. later described her fans as REALITY WINNERZ, quite possibly in reference to Reality Winner, the woman allegedly behind the latest N.S.A. leak proving Russia’s interference in the 2016 US elections.

Hear “GOALS” below via its corresponding visual, which features GIFS arranged by artist Jaime Martinez; these GIFs will later be on exhibit at Meltdown.