M.I.A. released her latest (last?) album, AIM, only back in September, but she’s done quite a bit since then. She curated the currently running Meltdown Festival in London, and has shared non-album singles “GOALS” and “P.O.W.A.”. Today, she’s returning to AIM to share a video for the album track “Finally”.

(Read: People Forget I’m Many Things: M.I.A. on Identity, Politics, and Being Understood)

As one of the simplest songs on the record, it’s understandable that “Finally” also has a relatively straightforward video. The clip finds Mathangi Arulpragasam herself traversing a desert, but also lounging atop an SUV by the sea. In other words, there’s a whole lot of sand in this video. It’s essentially all the scenes you might see in a photoshoot (Motorcycle! Flowers! Puffy jacket in incongruent environment!), only in motion. Take a look at the top of the page.