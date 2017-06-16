Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

M.I.A. shares video for “Finally” — watch

A sandy clip for the AIM track

by
on June 16, 2017, 9:38am
0 comments

M.I.A. released her latest (last?) album, AIM, only back in September, but she’s done quite a bit since then. She curated the currently running Meltdown Festival in London, and has shared non-album singles “GOALS” and “P.O.W.A.”. Today, she’s returning to AIM to share a video for the album track “Finally”.

(Read: People Forget I’m Many Things: M.I.A. on Identity, Politics, and Being Understood)

As one of the simplest songs on the record, it’s understandable that “Finally” also has a relatively straightforward video. The clip finds Mathangi Arulpragasam herself traversing a desert, but also lounging atop an SUV by the sea. In other words, there’s a whole lot of sand in this video. It’s essentially all the scenes you might see in a photoshoot (Motorcycle! Flowers! Puffy jacket in incongruent environment!), only in motion. Take a look at the top of the page.

Previous Story
Portugal. The Man release new album Woodstock: Stream/download
Next Story
Arcade Fire share strobe-filled video for “Creature Comfort” — watch
No comments
More Stories