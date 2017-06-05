Mac DeMarco is set to make his network TV debut this Friday, June 9th, onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In anticipation, the jizz jazzer has shared a video for his latest single off This Old Dog, “One Another”.

Directed by former bandmate Pierce McGarry, the clip finds DeMarco buddying up with the Grim Reaper. The two are enjoying a burgeoning friendship, hanging out on the porch and watching E.T. on the couch. When Death tries to imitate the “phone home” finger touch, however, things get rather uncomfortable. After all, how can you have a full relationship with someone if a single touch leads to your untimely demise? Thankfully, the pair find their way out of the bind in a very DeMarcoian way: the power of a backyard jam. Check out the video above.

Having just wrapped up gigs at Primavera Sound, Governors Ball, and Boston Calling, DeMarco has a hefty tour schedule coming up that includes appearances at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Pukkelpop in The Netherlands, and Sweden’s Way Out West. He’s also added a new New York City headlining date at Radio City Music Hall scheduled for September 22nd. All of this is in addition to his fall co-headlining stretch with The Flaming Lips, so peep his full itinerary below.

Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival

08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo

08/25 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

08/31-09/03 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre ^

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre ^

09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #

09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #

09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #

09/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre ^

09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #

09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #

10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)

11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

* = w/ Phoenix and Lemon Twigs

# = w/ The Flaming Lips

^ = w/ The Garden