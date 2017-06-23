Mac DeMarco, Hamilton Leithauser, Heems contribute to anti-Islamophobia compilation

Already an issue in America and beyond, organizations like the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Dept. of Justice have reported that incidents of discrimination against Muslims or those perceived to be Muslim have dramatically increased over the past year as a vile orange pall has enveloped the White House. To help combat the rising tide of hate, Floating House Recordings and Unity Productions Foundation have announced Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia, a compilation album and string of shows across the US organized to raise awareness about the growing problem of Islamophobia.

The compilation, which is named Philia after the Greek word for brotherhood, is due out on vinyl August 18th. It features tracks from the likes of Mac DeMarco, Fruit Bats, John Vanderslice (covering Radiohead’s “Karma Police”), Hamilton Leithauser, and more. As a first listen, Heems’ contribution “Blades” has been shared as the lead single. Take a listen:

Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia Tracklist:

01. Mac DeMarco – “Don Juan”

02. Drop Electric – “Aisha And The Knife”

03. Heems – “Blades”

04. Hamilton Leithauser – “Song With No Name” (Shane MacGowan And The Popes Cover)

05. Khruangbin – “Ma Be Ham Nemiresim” (Googoosh Cover)

06. Fruit Bats – “Salamander”

07. Small Leaks Sink Ships – “Sympathetic Resonance”

08. Emel Mathlouthi – “Insanity”

09. The Dodos – “Mirror Fake”

10. Vetiver – “Lumiere”

11. John Vanderslice – “Karma Police” (Radiohead Cover)

In addition to the album, the folks behind Philia are putting together a run of coast-to-coast shows with the artists featured on the compilation. The proceeds from both the album and shows will benefit the Unity Productions Foundation, a nationally recognized nonprofit educational organization that specializes in combating Islamophobia. There are more dates to be announced, but find the current Philia schedule below.

Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia Tour Dates:

08/16 – Portland, OR @ The Doug Fir Lounge (Fruit Bats and solo)

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall (Veviter & more TBA)

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA (Grubby Little Hands, Drop Electric, Small Leaks Sink Ships)

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Night Bazaar (Heems, Drop Electric, Small Leaks Sink Ships, Slow Machete)

08/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat (Drop Electric, Small Leaks Sink Ships)