Mac DeMarco performs “On the Level” while Nathan Fielder “plays” guitar on Conan — watch

Comedian Fielder was part of Mac's band, only not really

on June 22, 2017, 11:40am
In support of his latest album, This Old Dog, Mac DeMarco performed “One More Love Song” on The Tonight Show a few weeks back. On Wednesday, our favorite jizz jazzer returned to late-night TV, this time to roll out the hazy, lo-fi lullaby “On the Level” on Conan. As Splitsider points out, DeMarco was joined onstage by comedian Nathan Fielder, who — as he showed us before at FYF Fest 2016 — loves to tune his guitar more than actually play it.

Replay it all down below, or if the player doesn’t work, catch it over at TeamCoco.

