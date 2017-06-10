Mac DeMarco stopping by The Tonight Show on Friday to make his network television debut. The jizz jazzer took to the stage and performed “One More Love Song”, a standout cut from his new album, This Old Dog.

As the lights were softened to a light purplish hue, DeMarco passionately expressed a broken heart by crooning a falsetto chorus. The Roots sat this performance out as the Pepperoni Playboy was accompanied on stage by his own backing band. Thankfully, the twinkling piano and funky synthesizer helped do the soulful song justice. Plus, he kept his clothes on! Watch the replay above.

And it looks like DeMarco also made fast friends with WWE superstar John Cena, who also guested on the show. The two posed for a hilariously meta photo with the singer wearing a t-shirt of Cena putting him in a submission move. Enjoy it below.

In support of his follow-up to 2015’s Another One, DeMarco has a busy tour schedule in the months ahead. He’ll be hitting some of the remaining major festivals this summer including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Belgium’s Pukkelpop Festival, and Way Out West in Sweden before embarking on a fall co-headlining tour with The Flaming Lips. Check out the most up-to-date itinerary below.

Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival

08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo

08/25 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre ^

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre ^

09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #

09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #

09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #

09/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center ^

09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre ^

09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #

09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #

10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)

11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/28 – Brussels, BE @ AB Mainhall

11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

* = w/ Phoenix and Lemon Twigs

# = w/ The Flaming Lips

^ = w/ The Garden