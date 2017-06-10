Mac DeMarco stopping by The Tonight Show on Friday to make his network television debut. The jizz jazzer took to the stage and performed “One More Love Song”, a standout cut from his new album, This Old Dog.
As the lights were softened to a light purplish hue, DeMarco passionately expressed a broken heart by crooning a falsetto chorus. The Roots sat this performance out as the Pepperoni Playboy was accompanied on stage by his own backing band. Thankfully, the twinkling piano and funky synthesizer helped do the soulful song justice. Plus, he kept his clothes on! Watch the replay above.
And it looks like DeMarco also made fast friends with WWE superstar John Cena, who also guested on the show. The two posed for a hilariously meta photo with the singer wearing a t-shirt of Cena putting him in a submission move. Enjoy it below.
Had a good time today at @fallontonight with @johncena. Much love to @matthewvolznyc for the #cena #shirt. 📷: @andrewlipovsky / NBC
In support of his follow-up to 2015’s Another One, DeMarco has a busy tour schedule in the months ahead. He’ll be hitting some of the remaining major festivals this summer including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Belgium’s Pukkelpop Festival, and Way Out West in Sweden before embarking on a fall co-headlining tour with The Flaming Lips. Check out the most up-to-date itinerary below.
Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival
08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival
08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo
08/25 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre ^
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^
09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^
09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^
09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^
09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre ^
09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #
09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #
09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #
09/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center ^
09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre ^
09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre ^
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #
09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #
10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #
11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)
11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy
11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/28 – Brussels, BE @ AB Mainhall
11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
* = w/ Phoenix and Lemon Twigs
# = w/ The Flaming Lips
^ = w/ The Garden