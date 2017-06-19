Mark Kozelek has already released two albums this year, his collaborative album with Jesu, 30 Seconds to the Decline of Planet Earth, and the solo Sun Kil Moon record Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys of Blood. The singer-songwriter intends on staying prolific in 2017, as he’s got another full-length on the way later this month: Yellow Kitchen, a joint LP with Parquet Courts bassist Sean Yeaton.

Due out June 30th via Kozelek’s Caldo Verde Records, the effort spans six tracks and counts special guests in Will Oldham, aka Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley, Holly Throsby, and Jim White. As a preview, Kozelek has shared a song called “The Reasons I Love You”. It’s a sparse but sweet number about — you guessed it — all the reasons why he loves his girlfriend, Caroline. “Your face lights my day like the sun,” he sings in the opening verses. Hear it on Caldo Verde’s website.

Kozelek also has another collaborative album coming out October 7th. Featuring Ben Boye (Will Oldham) and Jim White (Dirty Three), it’s aptly titled Mark Kozelek with Ben Boye and Jim White.

Yellow Kitchen Tracklist:

01. Time To Destination

02. No Christmas Like This

03. I’m Still In Love With You

04. Somebody’s Favorite Song

05. The Reasons I Love You

06. Daffodils