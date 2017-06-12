Mastodon announce new 2017 tour dates with support from Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles

Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

Mastodon spent the first half of the year out on the road behind their seventh studio effort, Emperor of Sand. Turns out the metal veterans will close out 2017 on tour as well, as they’ve just added a new leg of North American and UK dates that stretch well into December.

(Read: How Mastodon Helped Lead a 21st Century Metal Revival)

This fresh batch of shows officially commences in late September and features headlining gigs in Atlanta, Montreal, Oklahoma City, Houston, San Diego, Glasgow, and London. Festival appearances include Aftershock in Sacramento, with Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle, and Louisville’s Louder Than Life, alongside Ozzy Osbourne and Prophets of Rage. The tour will also see Mastodon again enlist Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles as openers.

Find the full itinerary below.

Mastodon 2017 Tour Dates:

06/12 – London, UK @ Metal Hammer Awards Show %

06/14 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra %

06/15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Novarock %

06/16 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory %

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop %

06/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Sala Tejo %

06/23 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival %

06/25 – Eckbolsheim, FR @ Artefacts Festival %

06/26 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn %

06/27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg %

06/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Hamburg Docks %

06/30 – Norrkoping, SE @ Bravalla Festival %

07/02 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Open Air %

07/04 – Gdansk, PL @ B90 %

07/05 – Hradec Krakalove, CZ @ Rock for People %

07/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp %

07/08 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest %

08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Vegas Festival %

09/23 – Denver, CO @ High Elevation Fest %

09/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

09/27 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performance Arts Center %

09/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Auditorium %

09/30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival %

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %

10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore %

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater %

10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance Festival %

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis %

10/10 – Rochester, NY @ The Armory %

10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live %

10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater %

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Houston Open Air %

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theater %

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues %

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival %

10/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre %

12/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

12/04 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civil Hall %

12/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City %

12/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University %

12/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom %

12/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy %

12/10 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy %

% = w/ Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles

Revisit the funny video for Emperor single “Show Yourself”: