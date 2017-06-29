Matthew Dear surfaced earlier this year with a Simian Mobile Disco collaboration called “Wrong With Us”. Today, the electropop/producer is back with a solo single, “Modafinil Blues”.

Named after Modafinil, a drug that treats narcolepsy, the track chronicles the not-so-pleasant moments after a high. “First, I felt fantastic,” he told NPR of the first time he tried the drug while touring. “But then, you come down.”

The track, which exudes feelings of anxiety and restlessness, was written with Frank Ocean associate Troy Nōka in Topanga Canyon in the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration. “Gloom was hanging in the air,” added Dear. “You could feel that everything was about to change.”

“Modafinil Blues” is Dear’s first release through his Ghostly International label since 2012’s Beams, his last full-length.

“Modafinil Blues” Single Artwork: