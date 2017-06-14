Photo by Evan Carter

Matthew Sweet, power pop icon of the ’90s, is gearing up to release his first album since 2011. Dubbed Tomorrow Forever, it’s a record grounded very much in his roots — it serves as his first since moving back to Nebraska and is meant to hearken back to his commercially successful 1991 album, Girlfriend. Its running themes, too, are inspired by Sweet’s personal life, especially the tragic passing of his mother.

The latest single off Tomorrow Forever, “Circle”, doesn’t deal explicitly with death, but does contemplate the existence and shelf life of love. “’Circle'” is like a circle of hope for bliss,” Sweet tells Consequence of Sound of the thumping power pop cut. “Is there time left? Yes! Can it be known? What is it like to be love?”

Tomorrow Forever is out June 16th through Sweet’s own Honeycomb Hideout label. It boasts a hefty list of guest contributors, including guitarists Jason Victor (Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3) and Val McCallum (Jackson Browne), as well as The Bangles’ Debbi Peterson and The Zombies’ Rod Argent. Pre-order it here.

Tomorrow Forever Album Artwork:

Tomorrow Forever Tracklist:

01. Trick

02. Entangled

03. Pretty Please

04. You Knew Me

05. Circle

06. Haunted

07. Country Girl

08. Off the Farm

09. Nobody Knows

10. The Searcher

11. Music For Love

12. Bittersweet

13. Come Correct

14. Finally

15. Carol

16. Hello

17. End Is Near

Matthew Sweet 2017 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

07/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

07/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

07/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

07/15 – Springfield, IL @ Bedrock 66 Music Fest

07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

07/21 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

07/22 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

07/23 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

07/25 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

07/26 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

07/29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

09/07 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

09/08 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head on Stage

09/13 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

09/14 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

09/15 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/17 – Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Hall

09/19 – River Fall, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

09/20 – Hudson, NY @ Club Helsinki

09/21 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

09/22 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

09/23 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street

09/24 – South Orange, NJ SOPAC