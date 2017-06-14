Photo by Evan Carter
Matthew Sweet, power pop icon of the ’90s, is gearing up to release his first album since 2011. Dubbed Tomorrow Forever, it’s a record grounded very much in his roots — it serves as his first since moving back to Nebraska and is meant to hearken back to his commercially successful 1991 album, Girlfriend. Its running themes, too, are inspired by Sweet’s personal life, especially the tragic passing of his mother.
The latest single off Tomorrow Forever, “Circle”, doesn’t deal explicitly with death, but does contemplate the existence and shelf life of love. “’Circle'” is like a circle of hope for bliss,” Sweet tells Consequence of Sound of the thumping power pop cut. “Is there time left? Yes! Can it be known? What is it like to be love?”
Tomorrow Forever is out June 16th through Sweet’s own Honeycomb Hideout label. It boasts a hefty list of guest contributors, including guitarists Jason Victor (Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3) and Val McCallum (Jackson Browne), as well as The Bangles’ Debbi Peterson and The Zombies’ Rod Argent. Pre-order it here.
Tomorrow Forever Album Artwork:
Tomorrow Forever Tracklist:
01. Trick
02. Entangled
03. Pretty Please
04. You Knew Me
05. Circle
06. Haunted
07. Country Girl
08. Off the Farm
09. Nobody Knows
10. The Searcher
11. Music For Love
12. Bittersweet
13. Come Correct
14. Finally
15. Carol
16. Hello
17. End Is Near
Matthew Sweet 2017 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
07/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
07/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
07/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
07/13 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
07/14 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
07/15 – Springfield, IL @ Bedrock 66 Music Fest
07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
07/21 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
07/22 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
07/23 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
07/25 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
07/26 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
07/29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
09/07 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
09/08 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head on Stage
09/13 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
09/14 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
09/15 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain
09/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/17 – Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Hall
09/19 – River Fall, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
09/20 – Hudson, NY @ Club Helsinki
09/21 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
09/22 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
09/23 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street
09/24 – South Orange, NJ SOPAC