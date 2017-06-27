Melody’s Echo Chamber hospitalized following “serious accident,” cancels tour dates

Melody’s Echo Chamber, the psych-pop project of French songwriter Melody Prochet, is canceling its upcoming tour due to a “serious accident.”

Earlier today, a note was posted by Prochet’s family to her Facebook page. It reads, “Melody suffered a serious accident earlier this month. We are optimistic, but she needs to be in the hospital for a few more months. Due to these circumstances, Melody’s upcoming Tour has been canceled. But she is hopeful to be able to play shows again soon.”

As of now, we have no further information.

Back in April, Melody’s Echo Chamber announced a new album, Bon Voyage, though a release date has yet to be announced. Listen to the first single, “Cross My Heart”: