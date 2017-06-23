Photo by Nina Corcoran

Melvins are currently preparing for the July 7th release of their first-ever double album, A Walk with Love and Death. The ambitious project includes Death, a proper Melvins’ release, and Love, the score to the Jesse Nieminen directed, self-produced short also titled A Walk With Love and Death. They’ve already previewed the record with the first single “Christ Hammer” and now the band has let loose another new track, “What’s Wrong With You”.

The song features vocals from current recording and touring member Steven McDonald (also of Redd Kross and OFF!) and That Dog’s Anna Waronker. “We love Steven! ‘What’s Wrong With You’ is a great addition to our long Melvins catalog,” Buzz Osborne shared via press release. “There’s no other song on this record that sounds like it and that’s what makes it so cool!”

Hear it below.

Melvins are scheduled to play at an epic one-day concert in San Bernadino on June 24th where they’ll share the stage with Tool and Primus. Afterward, Buzz Osborne and co. will hit the road for 12 consecutive weeks this summer, stopping in nearly every major North American city from early July through early October.

Watch the creepy trailer for the A Walk With Love and Death film below.