Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has been knighted in his native country of Denmark

Lars Ulrich lived in Denmark for 17 years before moving to the U.S. and pretty much dominating the music industry as the drummer for Metallica. Before that, however, he was just a kid in Gentofte who discovered his love for music after seeing Deep Purple at a stadium in Copenhagen when he was nine years old.

Though he now lives in San Francisco, Ulrich’s connection to his native country remains strong, especially now that Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark, has bestowed him with the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannabrog. According to Denmark’s DR, it appears he received the honor on May 26th.

Metallica will pass through the country twice on its upcoming world tour, once this September and again in March of 2018. Ulrich better be wearing that thing during the show.