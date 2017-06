Photo by Sara Marjorie Strick

The latest episode of Drake’s OVO Sound Radio brought a new collaboration featuring the Toronto MC. “No Complaints” is credited to super producer Metro Boomin and also includes a guest spot from Migos’ Offset. Take a listen below.

Metro Boomin previously linked up with Drake and Future on their collaborative album, What a Time to Be Alive. Meanwhile, Drake joined up with Offset and the rest of Migos on “Versace”.