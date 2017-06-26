Continuing their unstoppable year, Migos were the first to celebrate a win at tonight’s BET Awards, taking home the prize for Best Duo/Group. Not long after, Quavo joined Post Malone to perform their collaboration “Congratulations”. But as Malone left the stage, the true highlights started coming.

The screen behind part of the crowd rose to reveal Offset and Takeoff in a scene pulled straight from their “T-Shirt” video. Fully formed, Migos tore into the track before sending the crowd into hysterics with the thrice-nominated hit “Bad and Boujee”. A collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, the Culture hit is up for the Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice awards.

Watch the replay of the performance above.