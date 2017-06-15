Miley Cyrus performed on the Billboard Music Awards last month, marking her first major TV gig since returning to the spotlight (and her rootsy roots). On Wednesday, the pop singer swung by The Tonight Show for a special two-song set.

The singer-songwriter, outfitted with a studded jacket and later a tiered dress, belted out her new singles “Malibu” and “Inspired”. While the uplifting messages of the tracks (and balloons!) filled the stage with a magnetic and positive energy, it was Cyrus’ raw vocals that ultimately stole the show.

Replay “Malibu” above and “Inspired” below. Both are expected to appear on Cyrus’ upcoming sixth album, which follows 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and 2013’s Bangerz.