Last month’s release of “Malibu” suggested a new artistic direction for Miley Cyrus, who appeared to shed the stylish pop of 2013’s Bangerz, and sheer quirkiness of 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz in favor of more a singer-songwriter-y approach that leans into her alt-country roots. However, Cyrus cautioned that her new sound shouldn’t be construed as “granola,” adding, “I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.” Now, she’s back with a second track, “Inspired”, which very much falls in line with that description. It’s an excellent ballad that echoes Nashville stylings of Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris, built on acoustic guitar and fiddle, but still leaving plenty of room for Cyrus’ vocals to shine. Check it out above.

Cyrus released “Inspired” in celebration of Pride Weekend and “the desperate cry for more love in this world.”