The xx have thus far teamed with director Alasdair McLellan twice for videos from their latest release, I See You. Each clip has been an homage to one of the cities where the album was recorded, with “On Hold” spotlighting Marfa, Texas and “Say Something Loving” focusing on the band’s London hometown. The dream pop trio and McLellan have now re-teamed for a third visual tribute, this time showing their love for Los Angeles in the video for “I Dare You”.

Created in collaboration with Calvin Klein’s Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons, the video finds a quintet of friends exploring a supposedly haunted but actually gorgeous LA home. The group is made up of a number of familiar faces: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, and famous heir Paris Jackson all appear, as do models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes. When they enter the strange looking house, they stumble upon what’s essentially a private The xx show. Watch the clip above.

The xx recently had to cancel their Iceland Night + Day Festival due to the planned site being deemed an endangered area, but they have plenty of other shows coming up this year. Find their complete itinerary here.