On September 1st, Mogwai are set to return with a new album called Every Country’s Sun. The Temporary Residence LP follows 2014’s Rave Tapes as well as last year’s Atomic, a reworked version of the soundtrack they did for the BBC documentary Storyville – Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise.

The Scottish outfit offered fans a peek at the record with last month’s “Coolverine”. Now, Mogwai have broken off a second teaser in “Party in the Dark”. A press release describes it as “perhaps the most fully realized art-pop sing-along in the band’s discography.” While there’s no denying it’s a bit of a departure from their usual guitar-heavy post-rock, the song’s hazy, galactic aura (produced by The Flaming Lips and Tame Impala associate Dave Fridmann) suits them just fine.

Hear it below.

In addition to Every Country’s Sun, “Party in the Dark” will be appear on a special two-song 7-inch on August 25th, backed by the non-LP track “Eternal Panther”.

Every Country’s Sun Tracklist:

01. Coolverine

02. Party In The Dark

03. Brain Sweeties

04. Crossing The Road Material

05. aka 47

06. 20 Size

07. 1000 Foot Face

08. Don’t Believe The Fife

09. Battered At The Scramble

10. Old Poisons

11. Every Country’s Sun