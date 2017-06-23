Photo by Travis Shinn

Last month, we premiered Mondo Cozmo’s latest single, “Automatic”, an anthemic cut reminiscent of U2 and Beck bliss. Now, the Los Angeles indie rocker born Joshua Ostrander is back to bring us double the treats: the release details of his full-length debut and another new track.

The upcoming LP is titled Plastic Soul and due out August 4th through Republic Records. It collects 10 songs, including the early singles “Shine”, “Hold On To Me”, and “Higher”. According to a press statement, the album was written as Ostrander nearly lost his mind in a “shitty Joshua Tree rental house last year” while accompanied by his dog Cozmo. For about two weeks, his days entailed “screaming into a microphone at two in the morning and bleeding all over the guitar strings.”

“I hope this album speaks to anyone who is scared to start over,” Ostrander tells Consequence of Sound. “Or overwhelmed by what they could be. This album comes from a real place. I needed to find truth and I found it in the songs. It is an honor to present Plastic Soul.”

As an apt preview, the newest song off the LP is the title track. It’s got bits of soul and psychedelic haze and will have you feeling like you’re in Joshua Tree songwriting alongside Ostrander. As the singer-songwriter explains, both the song and the album title are related to David Bowie:

“Bowie referred to his music as Plastic Soul. I always loved that. I recorded my song ‘Plastic Soul’ the weekend he passed away. And would later go on to release it for free ’cause of a sample issue. Based on the response of the song it forced the label to get the sample cleared. It was a huge risk on my part that really paid off. When they asked what I was calling the record I said, ‘Plastic Soul’ and everybody just nodded their head.”

Hear “Plastic Soul” the song below.

Check out a video revealing the album artwork and tracklist, then pre-order it here.

Plastic Soul Artwork:

Plastic Soul Tracklist:

01. Plastic Soul

02. Hold On To Me

03. Higher

04. Come With Me

05. Shine

06. Thunder

07. Automatic

08. 11 Acre

09. Angel

10. Chemical Dream

Mondo Cozmo 2017 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/16 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

08/06 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

08/07 – Kansas City, KS @ Record Bar

08/10-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/12 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/16 – Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park Burlington

09/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm #

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks #

10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

# = w/ Spoon