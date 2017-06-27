Gothic crooner Moses Sumney has been busy the last few years, dropping sumptuous EPs and opening for the likes of Sufjan Stevens and St. Vincent. It looks like all his hard work has paid off, as the singer/songwriter just signed to Jagjaguwar and will soon release a full-length LP with the label. As a tease of what’s to come, Sumney has shared the music video for his new single, “Doomed”.

Trapped in a water tank, Sumney sings to a figure bound to the same fate in the video, which was directed by Allie Avital. It’s a fitting setting, as the spare, enveloping track has an chilly, aqueous quality to it. Watch it above.

Sumney will also be hitting the road for a sprawling world tour this fall after a series of festival dates this summer. View his full itinerary below.

Moses Sumney 2017 Tour Dates:

06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/07 – Winchester, UK @ Blissfields Festival

07/08 – London, UK @ Somerset House

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/09 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival

10/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/18 – Austin, TX @ Parish

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

10/31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

11/05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?

11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

11/08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

11/09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

11/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk

11/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival

11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2

11/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotunde