Gothic crooner Moses Sumney has been busy the last few years, dropping sumptuous EPs and opening for the likes of Sufjan Stevens and St. Vincent. It looks like all his hard work has paid off, as the singer/songwriter just signed to Jagjaguwar and will soon release a full-length LP with the label. As a tease of what’s to come, Sumney has shared the music video for his new single, “Doomed”.
Trapped in a water tank, Sumney sings to a figure bound to the same fate in the video, which was directed by Allie Avital. It’s a fitting setting, as the spare, enveloping track has an chilly, aqueous quality to it. Watch it above.
Sumney will also be hitting the road for a sprawling world tour this fall after a series of festival dates this summer. View his full itinerary below.
Moses Sumney 2017 Tour Dates:
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/07 – Winchester, UK @ Blissfields Festival
07/08 – London, UK @ Somerset House
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
09/29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall
10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/09 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival
10/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/18 – Austin, TX @ Parish
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
10/31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
11/05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?
11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
11/08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
11/09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
11/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk
11/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival
11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2
11/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotunde