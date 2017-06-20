Mura Masa announces North American fall tour dates

Mura Masa recently announced his guest-heavy self-titled debut, set for a July 14th release through Interscope Records. Now, the 21-year-old British producer has announced a North American tour in support of the record.

The fall trek kicks off in the Vancouver on September 20th and makes a U around the country to end in Washington, DC on October 11th. The shows follow a run of summer festival appearances for the young hot-shot producer, including stops at Panorama, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza. Find Mura Masa’s complete 2017 itinerary below.

Mura Masa 2017 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/15 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

07/26 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

07/27 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

07/29 – Oro Medonte, ON @ Wayhome Festival

07/30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival

08/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

08/16 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Reeding, UK @ Reading Festival

09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/04 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/10 – Carborro, NC @ Cats Cradle

10/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Check out Mura Masa’s recent track “1 Night” featuring Charli XCX below.