Neil Young + Promise of the Real share stirring new song “Children of Destiny” and video: Watch

In 2016, Neil Young released a live album with Promise of the Real called EARTH that combined recordings from their recent tour with field recordings of sounds like car horns, insects, and horses. Today, they’ve reconvened for a new song entitled “Children of Destiny”.

Falling in line with the band’s work on 2015’s The Monsanto Years, the track is about conserving the earth for future generations. Young sings, “Preserve the land and save the seas/ For the the children of destiny/ The children of you and me.”

Young + Promise of the Real were joined a 56-piece orchestra on “Children of Destiny”, which was produced by The Volume Dealers and recorded and mixed at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, California.

To accompany the single, Young introduced its music video on Facebook Live with a message of peace and some celebratory confetti — or “confefe,” as they called it.

Produced by Shakey Pictures and DHNY, the video starts out by alternating between children marching in full patriotic gear and gorgeous shots of nature around the world before splicing in imagery of people suffering in bombed out cities. It’s a stirring song and video with a message of togetherness and acceptance, something the world could use more of today.

Check out the song via the video at the top of the post.