The incomparable Nick Cave recently embarked on a North American tour in support of his excellent 2016 LP, Skeleton Tree. In between a pair of New York City dates, Cave and the Bad Seeds visited the Ed Sullivan Theatre for an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They performed “Rings of Saturn” and you can catch the replay above.
(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)
Cave recently celebrated the release of Lovely Creatures, an expansive compilation album highlighting his work from 1984 to 2014. He’ll be touring throughout the remainder of 2017, including a pair of California dates with Cat Power and an extensive European leg.
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2017 Tour Dates:
06/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
06/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
06/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
06/21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
06/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
06/26 – San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
09/24 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre
09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
09/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
09/30 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/03 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
10/04 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
10/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
10/10 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
10/12 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schemling Halle
10/24 – Warsaw, BE @ Torwar
10/26 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
10/28 – Belgrade, HR @ Kombank Arena
10/30 – Ljubljana, SL @ Dvorana Tivoli
11/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
11/02 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/04 – Padova, IT @ Kioene Arena
11/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/08 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica
11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
11/13 – Geneva, CH @ Arena
11/16 – Athens, GR @ Faliro Sports Arena
11/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Menorah Arena
11/20 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Menorah Arena
^ = w/ Cat Power