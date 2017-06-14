The incomparable Nick Cave recently embarked on a North American tour in support of his excellent 2016 LP, Skeleton Tree. In between a pair of New York City dates, Cave and the Bad Seeds visited the Ed Sullivan Theatre for an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They performed “Rings of Saturn” and you can catch the replay above.

Cave recently celebrated the release of Lovely Creatures, an expansive compilation album highlighting his work from 1984 to 2014. He’ll be touring throughout the remainder of 2017, including a pair of California dates with Cat Power and an extensive European leg.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2017 Tour Dates:

06/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

06/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/26 – San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

09/24 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre

09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

09/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

09/30 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/03 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

10/04 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

10/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

10/10 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

10/12 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schemling Halle

10/24 – Warsaw, BE @ Torwar

10/26 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10/28 – Belgrade, HR @ Kombank Arena

10/30 – Ljubljana, SL @ Dvorana Tivoli

11/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/02 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/04 – Padova, IT @ Kioene Arena

11/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/08 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica

11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/13 – Geneva, CH @ Arena

11/16 – Athens, GR @ Faliro Sports Arena

11/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Menorah Arena

11/20 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Menorah Arena

^ = w/ Cat Power