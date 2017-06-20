Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger slams Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: “Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick”

Slipknot Photo by David Brendan Hall

To the credit of Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, he maintains an undying belief in his band despite the endured endless jokes it’s endured over the years. Not only has Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg programmed his smart house to never play Nickelback’s music, Canadian police have threatened to use it to punish drunk drivers, and even the Terminator himself has gotten in on the action

So, it’s somewhat understandable that he went on a tirade in the group’s defense when an interviewer dared to compare Nickelback to Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor’s other band, Stone Sour.

During a video interview with Metal Covenant, a beer swilling Kroeger bragged about Nickelback’s versatility, saying, “I can’t think of another band that’s as diverse as we are.” In response, the interviewer brought up Stone Sour, and the fireworks began.

Apparently triggered, Kroeger claimed Stone Sour was “trying to be Nickelback” and took Taylor to task for allegedly claiming how easy it is to write a hit song. “Show me,” Kroeger said. “Write one. I have yet to hear one… They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”

Kroeger then moved his attention to Taylor’s other band, his former labelmates Slipknot. “They had to put on masks and jump around,” he said. “How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up on stage, throw up in your own masks every night?”

“Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick. Music should just be music… And he [Taylor] got tired of sitting behind a mask — he wanted people to know what he looks like — so he started Stone Sour.”

As Billboard points out, Taylor actually founded Stone Sour in 1993, putting the band on hold when he joined Slipknot in 1997. Despite Kroeger’s shaky facts, he does have a point about relying on gimmicks, but it’s likely to fall on deaf ears considering his band’s status as the world’s punching bag.

Watch the interview below. The action starts around 8:18.