Simon Cowell has rallied 50 musicians to contribute to a new charity single benefiting the victims of last week’s tragic fire at London’s Grenfell Tower. Released through Artists for Grenfell, the song is a group cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s touching classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water”.
Artists who participated in the recording include Nile Rodgers, The Who (Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend), Stormzy, Queen‘s Brian May, James Blunt, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, Jessie J, Carl Barât of The Libertines, Spice Girls’ Geri Haliwell, Dua Lipa, Emeli Sandé, Jessie Ware, Leona Lewis, Jorja Smith, and One Direction‘s Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. A full list of contributors can be found at the bottom of the page (via itv).
English radio stations premiered the benefit cover one week after the 24-floor residential Grenfell Tower was destroyed by a massive fire that claimed at least 79 lives. Sales of the track will go towards the London Community Foundation. It’s available to purchase via iTunes, and donations can be made directly at Artists for Grenfell. Listen to the track below on Spotify and Apple Music.
“Bridge Over Troubled Water” Contributors:
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May – Queen
Carl Barât – The Libertines
Craig David
Deno
Donae’o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sandé
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Geri Halliwell
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones – Stereophonics
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott
Ray BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN
5 after midnight