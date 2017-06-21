Photos by Nathan Dainty/VeryCreative, Autumn Andel, and Philip Cosores

Simon Cowell has rallied 50 musicians to contribute to a new charity single benefiting the victims of last week’s tragic fire at London’s Grenfell Tower. Released through Artists for Grenfell, the song is a group cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s touching classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water”.

Artists who participated in the recording include Nile Rodgers, The Who (Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend), Stormzy, Queen‘s Brian May, James Blunt, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, Jessie J, Carl Barât of The Libertines, Spice Girls’ Geri Haliwell, Dua Lipa, Emeli Sandé, Jessie Ware, Leona Lewis, Jorja Smith, and One Direction‘s Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. A full list of contributors can be found at the bottom of the page (via itv).

English radio stations premiered the benefit cover one week after the 24-floor residential Grenfell Tower was destroyed by a massive fire that claimed at least 79 lives. Sales of the track will go towards the London Community Foundation. It’s available to purchase via iTunes, and donations can be made directly at Artists for Grenfell. Listen to the track below on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” Contributors:

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May – Queen

Carl Barât – The Libertines

Craig David

Deno

Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sandé

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones – Stereophonics

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN

5 after midnight