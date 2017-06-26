By long strides, Sunday night’s episode of Twin Peaks was the weirdest, darkest, and most nightmare-worthy installment of the revived series. Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that the episode featured the Roadhouse’s heaviest booking to date: Nine Inch Nails.

After the brutal opening sequence (no spoilers), Trent Reznor’s band took the stage to perform “She’s Gone Away” from last year’s Not The Actual Events EP. In a bit of Lynchian weirdness, the band was introduced as “The Nine Inch Nails” and Reznor donned glasses and gloves.

Hulu subscribers can watch the eighth episode of Twin Peaks: The Return here, while we suggest anyone with Showtime on-demand power up that cable box now.

Out of all the guest musicians appearing on the new series, Reznor’s is perhaps the most expected. He and creator David Lynch have worked together on the auteur director’s 1997 film Lost Highway, which Reznor score. Lynch also lensed the video for NIN’s 2013 single “Came Back Haunted”.

Other musicians who have appeared over the previous seven episodes include Sharon Van Etten; Chromatics; and a collaboration between Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai, Lynch’s son Riley, and music supervisor Dean Hurley called Trouble.