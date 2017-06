Nine Inch Nails to release new EP this summer

Photo by Philip Cosores

During a Beats 1 interview late last year, Trent Reznor revealed that Nine Inch Nails would release two major projects in 2017. Today, those plans have been confirmed via an email from the frontman himself (via reddit).

In the lengthy note addressed to NIN.com vinyl customers, Reznor slipped in a short paragraph detailing an upcoming NIN EP. It’s due to arrive before the group’s first summer show (July 23rd at FYF Fest in Los Angeles) and marks the second in a trilogy of EPs that began with 2016’s Not the Actual Events. The third and final installment will come about six to eight months later, which could be anywhere between December of this year and early 2018:

QUESTION: FINALLY, DID YOU KNOW THERE’S A NEW TOP-SECRET NINE INCH NAILS EP THAT WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE FIRST SHOWS WE DO THIS SUMMER? DID YOU KNOW NOT THE ACTUAL EVENTS WAS THE FIRST PART OF A TRILOGY OF RELATED EPS THAT WILL BE RELEASED ABOUT 6-8 MONTHS APART? NOW YOU DO. MORE INFORMATION ON THIS SHORTLY…

Although Reznor didn’t divulge much information regarding these releases in his previous interview, he did talk about working with longtime collaborator and newest band member Atticus Ross on upwards of 80 different pieces of music over the last few years. Much of the material was eventually scrapped, Reznor said, but they allowed him to experiment with everything from minimalist techno to various production techniques.

TL;DR: new NIN material will be here within the next seven weeks.

Below, read Reznor’s full email.

DEAR NIN.COM VINYL CUSTOMER,

TWO APOLOGIES, A STATEMENT, AND A QUESTION.

APOLOGY 1: FIRST, AS SOME OF YOU MAY KNOW WE ARE CHANGING OUR FULFILLMENT PARTNER. I HAVE NOT BEEN HAPPY WITH FIREBRAND FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS AND WE ARE NOW PARTNERING WITH SANDBAG. I’M SORRY IT’S TAKEN AS LONG AS IT HAS TO MAKE THIS CHANGE, AND I APOLOGIZE FOR ANY AGGRAVATION YOU MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED ON THIS FRONT. YOUR SUPPORT IS VERY MUCH APPRECIATED AND I ASSURE YOU THERE’S BEEN AN EXTRAORDINARY AMOUNT OF SCREAMING DONE ON MY END. YOU DESERVE BETTER.

APOLOGY 2: THE VINYL RELEASES FOR DEVIATIONS, NOT THE ACTUAL EVENTS AND THE REISSUES HAVE BEEN DELAYED AS MANY OF YOU ARE AWARE. THE BLAME FOR THIS LIES WITH ME AND MY TEAM. WE RAN INTO A VARIETY OF QUALITY CONTROL ISSUES WITH THE AUDIO AND VARIOUS ASPECTS OF THE ARTWORK, THEN WE GOT OBSESSIVE ABOUT GETTING IT RIGHT. AT SOME POINT THESE FUCKUPS STARTED TO ADD UP TO A SUBSTANTIAL DELAY THAT I WASN’T FULLY AWARE OF UNTIL RECENTLY.

AGAIN, I’M SORRY FOR THE DELAY HERE BUT THE INTENTION HAS BEEN TO GET THIS UNCOMPROMISINGLY RIGHT.

HERE’S THE UPDATED, ACCURATE (BARRING AN ACT OF GOD) TIMELINE FOR SHIPPING:

* DEVIATIONS WILL SHIP AT THE END OF JUNE * ALL OTHER TITLES WILL SHIP AT THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST

IF YOU HAVE ORDERED ANY OF THESE TITLES, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WHEN YOUR ORDER HAS SHIPPED. IF YOU WOULD LIKE A COMPLETE REFUND (KEEPING THE DIGITAL FILES), WE GET IT – CLICK HERE

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR ORDER, OR WOULD LIKE TO CONTACT SANDBAG CUSTOMER SERVICE – CLICK HERE

ADDITIONALLY, EVERYONE WITH AN OUTSTANDING VINYL ORDER WILL RECEIVE A DISCOUNT CODE FOR 20% OFF YOUR NEXT PURCHASE. THIS CODE IS GOOD FOR ONE USE AND UNIQUE TO YOU. YOU WILL RECEIVE YOUR CODE VIA EMAIL IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS.

STATEMENT: WE ARE TAKING ALL MEASURES AVAILABLE TO MAKE SURE ANY PREORDERS FROM NIN.COM ARRIVE IN YOUR HANDS BEFORE THEY ARE AVAILABLE ANYWHERE ELSE. I KNOW HOW FRUSTRATING IT IS WHEN THIS ISN’T THE CASE (LIKE WHAT JUST HAPPENED WITH BEFORE THE FLOOD). I ASSUMED WE ALREADY HAD THIS PRACTICE IN PLACE, I WAS INCORRECT.

QUESTION: FINALLY, DID YOU KNOW THERE’S A NEW TOP-SECRET NINE INCH NAILS EP THAT WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE FIRST SHOWS WE DO THIS SUMMER? DID YOU KNOW NOT THE ACTUAL EVENTS WAS THE FIRST PART OF A TRILOGY OF RELATED EPS THAT WILL BE RELEASED ABOUT 6-8 MONTHS APART? NOW YOU DO. MORE INFORMATION ON THIS SHORTLY…

THANK YOU. TRENT