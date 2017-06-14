Photo by Nina Corcoran
Nosaj Thing has announced a new album dubbed, Parallels. Due September 8th from Innovative Leisure, the LP follows Los Angeles-based producer Jason Chung’s 2015 LP, Fated.
Parallels isn’t actually the album Chung intended to release. During a tour stop in Houston two years ago, all of his equipment was stolen. Amongst the gear were hard drives with three years worth of work, none of which were backed up. “I lost everything,” Chung said in a press release. “I was definitely shook, but I’m glad it happened. It was the slap in the face I needed to get me to up my work ethic and quality control.” The shake up allowed him to explore new creative paths as he found himself happier and healthier than ever before. He explained,
“My previous records reflected the anxiety of living inside my own imagination. For Parallels, I went outside of that: It’s all about trying new things, creating new worlds. In the past year, I faced up to my own internal struggles and became more social. This allowed me to jump styles and genres — exploring different emotions and sounds beyond what I’d done before. I’d make something ambient and cinematic, and then create a dancefloor beat, along with a broken hip-hop groove — and then try to make them work together.”
As a first listen to the 10-track effort, Nosaj Thing has shared lead single, “All Points Back to U”. The track is a low bubbling haunter filled with paranoia and condemnation. Steve Spacek of English electronica act Spacek provides the sinister yet restrained vocals, singing, “Everyone I ask, it’s the same, so there’s only one conclusion/ Look at it from my point of view and there’s really no confusion/ It all points back to you.” Take a listen below.
Parallels Album Art:
Parallels Tracklist:
01. Nowhere
02. All Points Back To U (feat. Steve Spacek)
03. Form
04. How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)
05. U G
06. Get Like
07. TM
08. Way We Were (feat. Zuri Marley)
09. IGYC
10. Sister
In support of the new record, Nosaj Thing has announced a run of summer and fall North American tour dates. Find his schedule below.
Nosaj Thing 2017 Tour Dates:
08/30 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
08/31 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
09/02 – Reno, NV @ Cargo at Whitney Peak Hotel
09/05 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo
09/06 – Victoria, BC @ Sugar
09/07 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
09/09 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
09/11 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
09/12 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
09/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina
09/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Center
09/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
09/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
09/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
09/21 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
09/22 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room
09/23 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon
09/30 – Darlington, MD @ Luna Light Music & Arts Festival
10/02 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/03 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/04 – Asheville, NC @ New Mountain Theatre
10/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/08 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
10/10 – Miami, FL @ Bardot
10/11 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Hi Ho Lounge
10/13 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge
10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACO @ UCO Performance Lab
10/17 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
10/18 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom