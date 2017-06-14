Photo by Nina Corcoran

Nosaj Thing has announced a new album dubbed, Parallels. Due September 8th from Innovative Leisure, the LP follows Los Angeles-based producer Jason Chung’s 2015 LP, Fated.

Parallels isn’t actually the album Chung intended to release. During a tour stop in Houston two years ago, all of his equipment was stolen. Amongst the gear were hard drives with three years worth of work, none of which were backed up. “I lost everything,” Chung said in a press release. “I was definitely shook, but I’m glad it happened. It was the slap in the face I needed to get me to up my work ethic and quality control.” The shake up allowed him to explore new creative paths as he found himself happier and healthier than ever before. He explained,

“My previous records reflected the anxiety of living inside my own imagination. For Parallels, I went outside of that: It’s all about trying new things, creating new worlds. In the past year, I faced up to my own internal struggles and became more social. This allowed me to jump styles and genres — exploring different emotions and sounds beyond what I’d done before. I’d make something ambient and cinematic, and then create a dancefloor beat, along with a broken hip-hop groove — and then try to make them work together.”

As a first listen to the 10-track effort, Nosaj Thing has shared lead single, “All Points Back to U”. The track is a low bubbling haunter filled with paranoia and condemnation. Steve Spacek of English electronica act Spacek provides the sinister yet restrained vocals, singing, “Everyone I ask, it’s the same, so there’s only one conclusion/ Look at it from my point of view and there’s really no confusion/ It all points back to you.” Take a listen below.

Parallels Album Art:

Parallels Tracklist:

01. Nowhere

02. All Points Back To U (feat. Steve Spacek)

03. Form

04. How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)

05. U G

06. Get Like

07. TM

08. Way We Were (feat. Zuri Marley)

09. IGYC

10. Sister

In support of the new record, Nosaj Thing has announced a run of summer and fall North American tour dates. Find his schedule below.

Nosaj Thing 2017 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

08/31 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

09/02 – Reno, NV @ Cargo at Whitney Peak Hotel

09/05 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo

09/06 – Victoria, BC @ Sugar

09/07 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/09 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

09/11 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

09/12 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

09/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina

09/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Center

09/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

09/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

09/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

09/21 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

09/22 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room

09/23 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

09/30 – Darlington, MD @ Luna Light Music & Arts Festival

10/02 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/03 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/04 – Asheville, NC @ New Mountain Theatre

10/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/08 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

10/10 – Miami, FL @ Bardot

10/11 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Hi Ho Lounge

10/13 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACO @ UCO Performance Lab

10/17 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

10/18 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom