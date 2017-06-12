Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Odesza resurfaced in April with not one, but two brand new songs, “Line of Sight” and “Late Night”. Now, they’re back with more exciting news for their fans: The Seattle electropop duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight will release their third album, A Moment Apart, on September 8th via Counter Records.
The follow-up to 2014’s In Return collects together 16 tracks and a handful of special collaborators in Regina Spektor, Leon Bridges, and RY X. Alongside the LP announcement, another pair of songs has been let loose by Odesza. Below, check out the pulsing “Meridian” and the soulful, RY X-featuring “Corners of the Earth”.
“Meridian”:
“Corners of the Earth”:
A Moment Apart Album Artwork:
A Moment Apart Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. A Moment Apart
03. Higher Ground (feat. Naomi Wild)
04. Boy
05. Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)
06. Late Night
07. Across the Room (feat. Leon Bridges)
08. Meridian
09. Everything at Your Feet (feat. The Chamanas)
10. Just a Memory (feat. Regina Spektor)
11. Divide (feat. Kelsey Bulkin)
12. Thin Floors and Tall Ceilings
13. La Ciudad
14. Falls (feat. Sasha Sloan)
15. Show Me
16. Corners of the Earth (feat. RY X)
In support of the LP, the two-piece will tour the world for the next couple of months, including dates across Europe, Australia, and the US.
Odesza 2017 Tour Dates:
06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
06/25 – Heber City, UT @ Bonanza Campout
07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival
07/22 – Centre Hall, PA @ Karoondinha Festival
09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Great Hall
09/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
09/16 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
09/29 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
09/30 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Monmartre
10/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall
10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/22-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/26 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
11/10 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
11/11 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center