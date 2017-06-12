Photo by Tonje Thilesen

Odesza resurfaced in April with not one, but two brand new songs, “Line of Sight” and “Late Night”. Now, they’re back with more exciting news for their fans: The Seattle electropop duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight will release their third album, A Moment Apart, on September 8th via Counter Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s In Return collects together 16 tracks and a handful of special collaborators in Regina Spektor, Leon Bridges, and RY X. Alongside the LP announcement, another pair of songs has been let loose by Odesza. Below, check out the pulsing “Meridian” and the soulful, RY X-featuring “Corners of the Earth”.

“Meridian”:

“Corners of the Earth”:

A Moment Apart Album Artwork:

A Moment Apart Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. A Moment Apart

03. Higher Ground (feat. Naomi Wild)

04. Boy

05. Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)

06. Late Night

07. Across the Room (feat. Leon Bridges)

08. Meridian

09. Everything at Your Feet (feat. The Chamanas)

10. Just a Memory (feat. Regina Spektor)

11. Divide (feat. Kelsey Bulkin)

12. Thin Floors and Tall Ceilings

13. La Ciudad

14. Falls (feat. Sasha Sloan)

15. Show Me

16. Corners of the Earth (feat. RY X)

In support of the LP, the two-piece will tour the world for the next couple of months, including dates across Europe, Australia, and the US.

Odesza 2017 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/25 – Heber City, UT @ Bonanza Campout

07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival

07/22 – Centre Hall, PA @ Karoondinha Festival

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Great Hall

09/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

09/16 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

09/29 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

09/30 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Monmartre

10/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall

10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/22-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

11/10 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center