Photo by​ ​​Autumn Andel

​​As of 2017, John Dwyer has been performing with one incarnation or another of Thee Oh Sees for 20 years. With the project now entering its third decade of existence, it’s adopting a new name, dropping the article/pronoun to become simply Oh Sees. To christen the revised moniker, the band has announced a new album, Orc, set for a August 25th release via Castle Face Records.

Marking the Dwyer’s 19th effort under some form of the Oh Sees brand, Orc serves as a direct follow-up to last year’s A Weird Exit. The album was recorded with the current lineup of bassist and dual drummers Dan Rincon and Paul Quattrone. A press release says the record is “More evil … more complex, more narcotic, more screech, more roar, more whisper, there’s even more Brigid Dawson.” (Dawson has long provided keyboards and backing vocals for the band, often helping Dwyer craft his melodies.)

As a first listen to the rebranded Oh Sees and Orc, Dwyer’s shared the lead single “The Static God”. It’s a sweaty, driving song that feels something like the opening scene of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Things seem pretty good, heading down the highway in a convertible with a breeze of oohing harmonies and peppy guitars. Then the bats dive in, however, screeching and squealing and blowing your coke everywhere. Menace definitely lurks throughout the cut, and you can take a listen below.

Orc Album Art:

Orc Tracklist:

01. The Static God

02. Nite Expo

03. Animated Violence

04. Keys To The Castle

05. Jettison

06. Cadaver Dog

07. Paranoise

08. Cooling Tower

09. Drowned Beast

10. Raw Optics

People who bought tickets to Thee Oh Sees’ current tour might be a bit surprised when they end up seeing a band without the Thee. If you haven’t purchased yours yet, consider yourself forewarned. Find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Oh Sees 2017 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Milano, IT @ Magnolia

06/08 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew

06/09 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

06/10 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song

06/11 – Bordeaux, FR @ le block

06/12 – Tours, FR @ le temps machine

06/14 – Manchester University, UK @ Transformers

06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Phono Del Sol Festival

07/22-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, DW @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

08/18 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Outside

09/05 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe I Le National

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/22 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom