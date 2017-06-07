Photo by Autumn Andel
As of 2017, John Dwyer has been performing with one incarnation or another of Thee Oh Sees for 20 years. With the project now entering its third decade of existence, it’s adopting a new name, dropping the article/pronoun to become simply Oh Sees. To christen the revised moniker, the band has announced a new album, Orc, set for a August 25th release via Castle Face Records.
Marking the Dwyer’s 19th effort under some form of the Oh Sees brand, Orc serves as a direct follow-up to last year’s A Weird Exit. The album was recorded with the current lineup of bassist and dual drummers Dan Rincon and Paul Quattrone. A press release says the record is “More evil … more complex, more narcotic, more screech, more roar, more whisper, there’s even more Brigid Dawson.” (Dawson has long provided keyboards and backing vocals for the band, often helping Dwyer craft his melodies.)
As a first listen to the rebranded Oh Sees and Orc, Dwyer’s shared the lead single “The Static God”. It’s a sweaty, driving song that feels something like the opening scene of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Things seem pretty good, heading down the highway in a convertible with a breeze of oohing harmonies and peppy guitars. Then the bats dive in, however, screeching and squealing and blowing your coke everywhere. Menace definitely lurks throughout the cut, and you can take a listen below.
Orc Album Art:
Orc Tracklist:
01. The Static God
02. Nite Expo
03. Animated Violence
04. Keys To The Castle
05. Jettison
06. Cadaver Dog
07. Paranoise
08. Cooling Tower
09. Drowned Beast
10. Raw Optics
People who bought tickets to Thee Oh Sees’ current tour might be a bit surprised when they end up seeing a band without the Thee. If you haven’t purchased yours yet, consider yourself forewarned. Find the band’s complete itinerary below.
Oh Sees 2017 Tour Dates:
06/07 – Milano, IT @ Magnolia
06/08 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew
06/09 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
06/10 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song
06/11 – Bordeaux, FR @ le block
06/12 – Tours, FR @ le temps machine
06/14 – Manchester University, UK @ Transformers
06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Phono Del Sol Festival
07/22-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, DW @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
08/18 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
09/04 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Outside
09/05 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater
09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe I Le National
09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater
09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/22 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom