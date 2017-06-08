Photos by​ ​Tim Saccenti and Ross Halfin

​​Oneohtrix Point Never is officially an award-winning film composer. Under his real name, Daniel Lopatin, he received the Cannes Soundtrack Award at this year’s film festival for his work on Good Time, a crime thriller directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and starring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Now, the acclaimed OST is set for a home release on August 11th via Warp Records.

For those who weren’t able to attend the Cannes premiere of Good Time, Lopatin has today shared the film’s closing theme. Entitled “The Pure and the Damned”, the track features vocals from Iggy Pop. In his trademark rasp, Pop half sings and half speaks throughout the weighty, melancholy track. “Every day I think of untwisting and untangling these strings I’m in,” he says at one point, “to lead a pure life. Look ahead at a clear sky. Ain’t gonna get there. But it’s a nice dream. It’s a nice dream.” Take a listen below.

Speaking of working with Lopatin, Josh Safdie said in a press release,

“About eight years ago, we were turned onto the music of Oneohtrix Point Never. I had always imagined Dan’s work, especially his earlier work, as soundtracks to movies that never existed. From our collaboration on Good Time, and through the twisted dialogue that surrounded it, we have gained a deep friendship and of course a fluorescent extra-terrestrial score. We set forth on that concept with Dan well before production and to hear it boom throughout Cannes… well it seemed like some sort of high-resolution fantasy.”

Pre-orders for the Good Time OST are going on here.

Good Time Album Art:

Good Time Tracklist:

01. Good Time

02. Bail Bonds

03. 6th Floor

04. Hospital Escape / Access-A-Ride

05. Ray Wakes Up

06. Entry To White Castle

07. Flashback

08. Adventurers

09. Romance Apocalypse

10. The Acid Hits

11. Leaving The Park

12. Connie

13. The Pure and the Damned (feat. Iggy Pop)

Watch a trailer for Good Time soundtracked by “The Pure and the Damned”: