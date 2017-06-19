Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Paramore finally embraced their pure pop selves on their latest album, May’s After Laughter. While on the road on one of the season’s best tours, the band’s also shown off its pop side by covering two of the genre’s most influential artists: Fleetwood Mac and Drake.

During their tour kick-off in Dublin last week, Paramore let loose on a feel-good rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Everywhere”. Singer Hayley Williams looked especially psyched to be paying homage to the Tango In The Night track, as she danced in place and called on the crowd to join in.

Paramore then recorded an in-studio session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where they tackled Drizzy’s More Life highlight “Passionfruit” as well a bit of “Hold On, We’re Going Home”. Though she’s pretty adept at belting her voice sky high, Williams also knows how to turn in rich, soulful vocal performances, which she does here.

Check out “Everywhere” up above and “Passionfruit” down below. Also, revisit Paramore’s recent cover of The Strokes’ “Someday”.