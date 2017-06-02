Feature photo by​​ ​Jessica Gilbert

Back in 2012, Paul Simon celebrated the 25th anniversary of his landmark record Graceland with a performance for the ages. Headlining London’s Hard Rock Calling Festival, the iconic singer-songwriter reunited with the musicians who helped him record the 1986 classic. The three-hour set featured a number of hits from the album alongside songs spanning Simon’s entire career. Now, for the first time ever, that historic concert is being released for home consumption as Paul Simon – The Concert in Hyde Park.

(Read: Paul Simon’s Graceland Turns 30: A Bridge Over Troubled Waters)

Coming June 9th from Sony Legacy, the release will be available as a 2CD/DVD combo or Blu-ray package, as well as in digital audio and video formats. As a preview of the must-have live album, Consequence of Sound is proud to premiere an exclusive clip from the concert DVD.

The clip finds Simon and the band jaunting through “The Obvious Child” off 1990’s The Rhythm of the Saints. With cameras tracking above the entire crowd and hitting all angles of the stage, the footage gives you a prime look at just how massive a performance this unique show was. Check it out above.

Pre-orders for Paul Simon – The Concert in Hyde Park are going on here.

Paul Simon – The Concert in Hyde Park Artwork:

Paul Simon – The Concert in Hyde Park Tracklist:

Kodachrome

Gone at Last

Dazzling Blue

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

The Harder They Come (with Jimmy Cliff) *

Many Rivers to Cross (with Jimmy Cliff) *

Vietnam (with Jimmy Cliff)

Mother and Child Reunion (with Jimmy Cliff)

That Was Your Mother

Hearts and Bones / Mystery Train / Wheels

Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard

Slip Slidin’ Away

The Obvious Child

Homeless (with Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes (with Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

I Know What I Know

The Boy in the Bubble

Crazy Love, Vol. II

Gumboots

Under African Skies (with Thandiswa Mazwai)

Graceland

You Can Call Me Al

The Sound of Silence

The Boxer (with Jerry Douglas)

Late in the Evening

Still Crazy After All These Years

* = appears on DVD only