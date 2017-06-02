Back in April, CoSigned rapper Pell dropped a pair of tracks, “Patience” and “Late At Night”, through Red Bull Sound Select. Both cuts featured production from Atlanta’s London On Da Track. Today, the pair continue their collaborative streak by joining forces on another new song called “Jam”.

Over the smooth, skittering rhythm, Pell raps about how his life and skills far surpass any of his competition. “I’ve been shining way too much/ I should probably pack some shades,” he spits. “My life look more like a movie/ And your life more SMH.” Take a listen below.