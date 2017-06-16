David Bowie, Minor Threat, Radiohead fidget spinners are being sold

If you haven’t been outside over the last four or so months, then you luckily haven’t seen the growing ubiquity of fidget spinners. The obnoxious, pointlessly trendy “toys” are now being sold at every corner store, street vendor, and freakin’ CVS you’re likely to walk past. They’ll surely be gone within another few months (Google search analytics already show a drop off in popularity), but while they’re still here, someone out there is trying to cash in on the trend by marketing them towards music fans.

As Dangerous Minds points out, punk-branded fidget spinners have popped up on digital retailers like Amazon. DM discovered listings for the “stress relievers” featuring logos of Crass, Black Flag, Minor Threat, and Discharge. With a little creative searching, you’ll see it’s not just limited to punk bands, either; Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, Prince, Nirvana, David Bowie, Queens of the Stone Age, Drake, Modest Mouse, and Aphex Twin all have spinners available. We even found a Mighty Mighty Bosstones one, for skanking out loud.

And because nothing is sacred, it goes beyond bands too. There are spinners out there for Ghostbusters, Batman, Top Gun, Guardians of the Galaxy, Wonder Woman, Pixar movies, and even Captain Underpants. Seriously, just go to Amazon and search for anything plus “fidget spinner” and you’ll likely find it.

We’d caution buyer beware for most of these, however. For one thing, they’re stupid and you should be an adult. For another, many of the sellers seem to either be freshly created or very low rated. Besides which, it seems highly unlikely any of these products are officially licensed, so you’re probably better off sticking to merch from your favorite band’s webstore.

But because we know you’re curious, find a selection of some of these damnable things below.