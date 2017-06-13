Photo by Nathan Dainty

Last week, Pharrell announced that he and renowned composer Hans Zimmer would be teaming up once again for the soundtrack to Despicable Me 3. The N.E.R.D. musician, who previously topped charts with the Despicable Me 2 hit “Happy”, also gave fans a preview of the OST by sharing an original song called “Yellow Light”. Today, Pharrell is back with a second track in “There’s Something Special”.

A cozy and sweeter listen than its predecessor, this new offering plays out like a ’60s ballad à la The Everly Brothers. Pharrell’s vocals, light as a feather, only add to the song’s tenderness. Hear it for yourself below.

The Despicable Me 3 soundtrack hits stores on June 23rd i am OTHER Entertainment/Columbia Records. The film itself opens in theaters June 30th.

Along with the big screen, Pharrell has recently collaborated with Vic Mensa and Pusha T (“OMG”) and Calvin Harris (“Heatstroke”). He also participated in Ariana Grande’s Manchester One benefit concert earlier this month.