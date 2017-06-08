Photo by Cathy Poulton

Pharrell scored an Oscar nomination with his Despicable Me 2 hit “Happy” back in 2014. Now, the N.E.R.D. member is hoping to find similar success in “Yellow Light”, a song that appears in the next film in the Despicable Me franchise.

“Yellow Light” (not to be confused with the superior “Green Light”) is an upbeat and feel-good kind of cut, as one might expect from a feature like Despicable Me 3. Even so, there’s just something a little too forced about the pep, and things don’t come together as seamlessly as they did on the track’s chart-topping predecessor. Hear it for yourself down below.

The video for “Yellow Light” is due to arrive tomorrow (June 9th).

In addition to Pharrell, composer extraordinaire Hans Zimmer returned to contribute to the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack. Eminem’s music also has featured heavily in promos for the film, which officially opens in theaters on June 30th.