Pharrell Williams and Marcus Mumford perform “Get Lucky” at Manchester benefit concert

Marcus Mumford and Pharrell Williams were among several big-name artists who participated in Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday night. Mumford kicked off the evening by performing an acoustic rendition of Mumford and Sons’ “Timshel”. He later returned to the stage to join Pharrell in performing Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”. Afterward, Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell for “Happy”. Watch footage below.

All proceeds from “One Love Manchester” will go to victims of last month’s bombing outside the Manchester Arena.