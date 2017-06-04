Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Pharrell Williams and Marcus Mumford perform “Get Lucky” at Manchester benefit concert

Plus, Mumford did an acoustic version of "Timshel" and Pharrell sang "Happy" with Miley Cyrus

by
on June 04, 2017, 3:40pm
0 comments

Marcus Mumford and Pharrell Williams were among several big-name artists who participated in Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday night. Mumford kicked off the evening by performing an acoustic rendition of Mumford and Sons’ “Timshel”. He later returned to the stage to join Pharrell in performing Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”. Afterward, Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell for “Happy”. Watch footage below.

All proceeds from “One Love Manchester” will go to victims of last month’s bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

Previous Story
Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer lead live reading of Wayne’s World — watch
No comments
More Stories