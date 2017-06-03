Phil Collins kicks off Not Dead Yet Tour in Liverpool: Setlist + Video

On Friday night, Phil Collins hit the stage at Liverpool’s Echo Arena, marking the start of his first full-fledged tour in nearly 10 years. The “Not Dead Yet Tour” is the culmination of a year-long comeback that has also included an extensive reissue campaign along with the penning of a memoir, also titled, Not Dead Yet. In March 2016, he returned for a quick performance in Miami at a benefit concert, and in August, he sang “In the Air Tonight” and “Easy Lover” during the opening ceremonies of the US Open. Following the tour’s announcement in October, Collins appeared on The Tonight Show and performed “In the Air Tonight” with accompaniment from The Roots.

Last night’s concert featured two separate sets along with one encore. “Against All Odds” kicked off the show, followed by “Another Day in Paradise”, “One More Night”, the a rare performance of “Wake Up Call”. He then played the Genesis’ song “Follow You Follow Me” for the first-time ever solo, and also dusted off “Can’t Turn Back the Years” and “Only You Know I Know” after over 20 years.

Other notable performances included “I Don’t Care Anymore”, “You Know What I Mean”, Genesis’ “Invisible Touch”, a cover of Philip Bailey’s “Easy Lover”, and “Take Me Home”, which concluded the concert.

Collins performed a majority of the concert sitting down, as “60 years of drumming messed up my back and hips. I’ve had back surgery to sort it out but it’s left me with a dropped foot. I’m hoping it will get better as my nerves regenerate,” he previously explained. Collins’ 15-year-old son Nicholas is playing drums on the tour.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)

Another Day in Paradise

One More Night

Wake Up Call (first time ever in a tour setlist)

Follow You Follow Me (Genesis song) (First time ever in a solo concert)

Can’t Turn Back the Years (First time since Dance Into UK Tour 1997)

I Missed Again

Hang in Long Enough

Separate Lives (Stephen Bishop cover) (First time in duet with Bridgette Bryant since The Serious Tour 1990)

Only You Know and I Know (First time since the Both Sides Tour 1994/1995)

Second set

Drum Duet

I Don’t Care Anymore (First time since the Both Sides Tour 1994/1995)

Something Happened on the Way to Heaven

You Know What I Mean (First time since A Trip Into The Light Tour 1997)

In the Air Tonight

You Can’t Hurry Love (The Supremes cover)

Dance Into the Light

Invisible Touch (Genesis song)

Easy Lover (Philip Bailey cover)

Sussudio

Encore:

If You Love (Really Love Me) (Vera Lynn cover) (English version of Edith Piafs’ “Hyme à L’Amour”)

Take Me Home

Phil Collins 2017 Tour Dates:

06/04 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/05 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/06 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/07 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/08 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/09 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/12 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/22 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/23 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium

06/30 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (British Summer Time Festival) ^

^ = w/ Blondie