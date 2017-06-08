Phil Collins postpones comeback tour after injuring himself in a fall

Phil Collins recently kicked off his “Not Dead Yet Tour,” his first such outing in nearly 10 years. Now, though, the tour has been postponed after Collins injured himself in a fall.

According to a statement, Collins “suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye.”

Collins is said to be “recovering well,” but “will be kept under observation for 24 hours.” As a result, he’s postponed two upcoming shows in London, which have been rescheduled for late November. The tour is set to resume Sunday in Cologne, Germany.

In October 2016, Collins injured himself in a similar fall, suffering severe bruising to his face. He told the Evening Standard at the time, “I fell in the bathroom. I went to sit down, and in fact instead of sitting down, I went forward. So it’s one of those things. I’m fine, but unfortunately bruising takes a long time to go down.” (The above photo was taken in the aftermath.)

Read the full statement and see Collins’ updated tour itinerary below.

Phil Collins 2017 Tour Dates:

06/08 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/09 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/12 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/22 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/23 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium

06/30 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (British Summer Time Festival) ^

11/26 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/27 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

^ = w/ Blondie