Phoenix have appeared on their fair share of fake TV shows as of late, including the retro Italian variety program Ti Amo Speciale and the throwback set seen in their “J-Boy” music video. This week, however, the French indie pop outfit performed in front of the camera for real.

In support of their newly released sixth album, the romantic Ti Amo, Phoenix played Jimmy Kimmel on Monday. Before a rapturous crowd, they showcased their warm, disco-flavored LP with performances of “Ti Amo” and “J-Boy”. Watch it up below.

Additionally, the band recently filmed an in-studio session for KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic series. Over the course of the 35-minute in-studio set, Phoenix performed Ti Amo tracks “J-Boy”, “If I Ever Feel Better”, “Fior di Latte,” as well as dusted off “Girlfriend”, taken from their 2009 record, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Check out the session below.