Photo by​ ​​David Brendan Hall

Phoenix will rise again this Friday, June 9th when they release their latest album, Ti Amo. The record embraces “a fantasized version of Italy”, as we’ve already seen in the videos for “Goodbye Soleil” and “J-Boy”. It now turns out that latter clip is actually the first part of a fake Italian variety show the band created to promote the record. Today, the full version of Ti Amo Speciale has been released via Apple Music.

The nearly 18-minute special finds Phoenix performing a trio of songs: “J-Boy”, “Goodbye Soleli”, and a stripped down rendition of “Ti Amo” during which the band sits around a tiny table. Filling out the video is an interview segment with the show’s two mordant hosts. Although they don’t provide any particular insight into the album, the hosts ask about band members Laurent Brancowitz and Christian Mazzalai’s Italian heritage, who’s the most romantic and shiest (Deck d’Arcy for both), and which one of them would sacrifice themselves for the others if they were stranded on a desert island.

You can watch the whole special on Apple Music, and take a look at some previews below.

Here’s the “J-Boy” video that is a part of Ti Amo Speciale:

Next Monday, Phoenix will appear on an actual TV program, Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which they’ll perform “Ti Amo”.