Phoenix release new album, Ti Amo: Stream/download

Today marks the release of Phoenix’s latest album, Ti Amo. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

Ti Amo marks Phoenix’s sixth album to date and the follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!. According to an interview with the New York Times, the album “came out of darkness,” as it was recorded in Paris, a city that’s been rife with political and social tensions and plagued by multiple terrorist attacks over the last few years. In fact, on the night of the tragic Bataclan attack, guitarist Christian Mazzalai found himself trapped in a studio where they had been recording after police officials issued a citywide shutdown.

Even so, through their music, Phoenix found a way to navigate some of France’s darkest days. Glassnote label head Daniel Glass describes Ti Amo as “an incredibly colorful record,” while guitarist Laurent Brancowitz likens the pulse of the LP to “summer and Italian discos.” Much of the recording took place in an old opera house that had been “refashioned into a tech incubator, museum, and concert hall.”

“It’s also a record about our European, Latin roots, a fantasized version of Italy,” the band explains in a press release, “a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”

In his review of the album, Tyler Clark argues that while Ti Amo “may not be an instant classic, it also feels like required listening for a summer that seems destined to be sun-drenched and scary at the same time.”

In support of the album, Phoenix will hit the road for one of the most anticipated tours of the year.