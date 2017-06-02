Photo by David Brendan Hall

Next week, on June 9th, Phoenix return with their first album in four years, Ti Amo. The Bankrupt! follow-up is said to have the pulse of “summer and Italian discos,” and the two previews we’ve heard thus far — “J-Boy” (and its retro video) and the title track — affirm this, flare pants and all. The third offering, today’s “Goodbye Soleil”, continues that trend.

“Let’s pretend I don’t care,” vocalist Thomas Mars sings, embodying both the track’s sentimental nature and breezy stride. The French indie pop outfit effortlessly take us back to the ’70s, where the soft glow of synths and funky guitar convinced folks to keep strutting the dance floor well past curfew.

“Goodbye Soleil” Artwork: