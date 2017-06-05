Photo by David Brendan Hall

Just days ahead of releasing new album Ti Amo, Phoenix have shared “Goodbye Soleil” (the French word for sun). It’s the third single to be released from the ten-track album, following the title track “Ti Amo” and “J-Boy”.

Like the visuals for “J-Boy”, the “Goodbye Soleil” video is intentionally retro and grainy, a fitting accompaniment to the jangly disco-centric track. Like footage of an old family holiday, the clip is mostly comprised of Italian scenery, signs and store fronts, along with shots of the band relaxing, swimming, and sightseeing.

Phoenix will release Ti Amo via Glassnote on Friday, June 9th. Though it’s been four years since their last release, the band has reportedly been working on the album since 2014, just months after releasing fifth album Bankrupt!. In the years since, the album has clearly been influenced by polarizing circumstances; on the one hand, the band has noted it “came out of darkness”: specifically, the tragic L’Bataclan attack in late 2015, during which guitarist Christian Mazzalai was trapped inside a nearby recording studio. On the other, guitarist Laurent Brancowitz has said that the album harks back to “summer and Italian discos,” while Glassnote label head Daniel Glass has confirmed that the album sounds “incredibly colorful.”