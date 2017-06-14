On their upcoming debut album, The Acchin Book, New Jersey’s own Pine Barons use psychedelic rock to sort through some of the mysteries at the very heart of the human condition. How should we cope with anxiety? With loss? What exactly does it mean to be “a good person”? Their complex arrangements echo the type of perplexing subject matter at hand, and their metaphorical lyricism sees them evoking a world beyond reality in hopes of finding the right answers.

Case in point: the band’s new single “Telescope”. Over streaks of wailing guitars, Pine Barons imagine a supernatural plant-turned-human creature as a means to talk about bonds and the way we treat one another. “Though the earth was sour, it bloomed a flower, looking over the open sea/ The tide got crazy and soaked the daisy and later let her breathe,” guitarist and vocalist Keith Abrams sings.

“’Telescope’ is a personal magic metaphor for a failed relationship,” Abrams tells Consequence of Sound. “A story about a flower who has been turned into a woman, later to be sucked back into the earth and transformed back into a flower.”

Stream it down below. The Acchin Book arrives on August 4th; pre-orders are ongoing.

The Acchin Book Artwork: