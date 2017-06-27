Pinegrove announce North American headlining tour

Alt-country outfit Pinegrove’s debut album, Cardinal, was a surprise hit upon its release last year, the band’s yearning vocals and uplifting choruses serving as a fine counterpoint to the glitzy pop and heavy rock pervading the indie landscape. They’ve been aggressively touring since and have no plans to stop anytime soon.

After wrapping up a series of festival dates this summer, the band will again hit the road this fall for a North American tour with charming lo-fi acts Florist and Lomelda. View the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Pinegrove 2017 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

07/14 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival – Union Park

07/17 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival

07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama – Randall’s Island Park

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Bitmore Cabaret

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

08/05-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

08/08 – Missoula, MY @ The Zootown Arts Community

08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/20/ – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *

09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival

09/24 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

09/26 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street – OKC *

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown *

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

10/02 – El Paso, TX @ The Perch at Tricky Falls *

10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex *

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *

10/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium *

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

10/12 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

10/16 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s *

10/17 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records *

10/18 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN@ 7th St Entry *

10/20 – Milwaukee, WI@ The Back Room at Colectivo on Prospect *

* = w/ Florist & Lomelda

If you’d like a glimpse into Pinegrove’s touring life, they’ve released the third in a series of tour videos. This one chronicles the band’s trip to the Shaky Knees Festival and the plight of the pinched nerve in frontman Evan Stephen Hall’s back. Watch it below.