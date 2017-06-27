Pinegrove announce North American headlining tour

Alt-country outfit Pinegrove’s debut album, Cardinal, was a surprise hit upon its release last year, the band’s yearning vocals and uplifting choruses serving as a fine counterpoint to the glitzy pop and heavy rock pervading the indie landscape. They’ve been aggressively touring since and have no plans to stop anytime soon.
After wrapping up a series of festival dates this summer, the band will again hit the road this fall for a North American tour with charming lo-fi acts Florist and Lomelda. View the band’s full tour itinerary below.
Pinegrove 2017 Tour Dates:
07/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo
07/14 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival – Union Park
07/17 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival
07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama – Randall’s Island Park
07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Bitmore Cabaret
08/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
08/05-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/07 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
08/08 – Missoula, MY @ The Zootown Arts Community
08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/20/ – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *
09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival
09/24 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
09/26 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *
09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street – OKC *
09/28 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown *
09/29 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
10/02 – El Paso, TX @ The Perch at Tricky Falls *
10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex *
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *
10/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium *
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *
10/12 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
10/16 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s *
10/17 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records *
10/18 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *
10/19 – Minneapolis, MN@ 7th St Entry *
10/20 – Milwaukee, WI@ The Back Room at Colectivo on Prospect *
* = w/ Florist & Lomelda
If you’d like a glimpse into Pinegrove’s touring life, they’ve released the third in a series of tour videos. This one chronicles the band’s trip to the Shaky Knees Festival and the plight of the pinched nerve in frontman Evan Stephen Hall’s back. Watch it below.